'Take what you need, bring what you can': Stoughton neighbors give back with Blessing Box

STOUGHTON, Wis. - A group of neighbors in the Stoughton community is helping each other out this year with a box full of small goods, including food, toiletries and paper goods.

The idea came about as a way for the group to say thank you.

"This past year was a really challenging year for a lot of us, and we have been gifted a lot of different blessings through the year to help us get through it," Erin Horrisberger said.

Now the Blessing Box sits on the front lawn of the Horrisberger home.

"Take what you need, bring what you can."



A Stoughton neighborhood built this Blessing Box and keeps it stocked with food and essentials during the holiday season. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/9PBfpDFYKt — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) December 15, 2019

"We are committed to keeping it full, except we really haven't had to do a lot of keeping it full because the community has contributed so much to the box," Horrisberger said.

The box is open to everyone to take what they need or bring what they can. Horrisberger said not a day has passed that someone hasn't added something.

"There're things that make their life a little bit easier. If they're in a hard place, this isn't going to make the situation instantly better," Ryan Horrisberger said. "Besides those physical things is just knowing that there is people in the community that care about you, even if they don't know who you are."

The plan is to keep the box full through January 2020, but Horrisberger said if it's a success, they'll consider keeping it operational year-round.

