(CNN) — Famed Iranian director Saeed Roustaee has been sentenced to six months in prison, according to local reports, after presenting his most-recent film at the Cannes International Film Festival last year.

Roustaee screened the film “Leila’s Brothers,” a movie about a family in Tehran trying to make ends meet, in competition for the Palme d’Or, the highest prize awarded at Cannes. (The trophy was awarded to Ruben Ostlund’s satire “Triangle of Sadness.)