Everything you need to know about ETIAS and Europe’s city taxes

(CNN) — The hour is finally approaching. From 2024, it will no longer be free to travel to Europe.

The ETIAS visa waiver program will allow entry into EU countries from $7.70. As the name suggests, it isn’t a visa – it’s a system for visitors from countries who don’t require visas to enter Europe, to preregister their visits. Those who currently need visas to enter will still need them,