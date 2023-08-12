Eiffel Tower briefly evacuated over bomb threat

A bomb alert triggered the evacuation of all three floors of the Eiffel Tower on August 12. The tower is one France's most visited tourist sites.

 Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

(CNN) — The Eiffel Tower was evacuated for several hours Saturday over a bomb threat, according to CNN affiliate France BFMTV.

The three floors of the tower, as well as the courtyard, were evacuated while authorities assessed the threat, BFMTV reported.