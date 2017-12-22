Donna's Instant Pot beef pot roast

Imagine cooking a pot roast in less than an hour. You can do it in the Instant Pot using the Pressure Cooking setting. This is a suggested recipe but use varied amounts of ingredients depending the number you are serving. You may even want to plan for some leftovers.

1 tablespoon canola oil

2 - 3 pounds beef chuck roast

salt and pepper

1 large onion, peeled and quartered

1 can (15 ounces) cream of mushroom soup

6 medium potatoes, peeled and halved

1 cup baby carrots

Set Instant Pot to Sauté setting. Add oil to the pot. When the oil is hot, place beef roast in the pan. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Sauté until lighly brown on both sides of the beef roast. Add onion and briefly sauté. Cancel the Sauté setting.

Spoon mushroom soup over the top of the meat. Add 1/2 cup water to the pot. Cover and lock the pot. Make sure the pressure valve is in the closed position. Choose the Pressure Cook setting and choose High setting. Set timer to 25 minutes. Cook until the time is up. Press Cancel. Release the pressure valve to let out the steam. Open the cover when the silver button goes down.

Add potatoes and carrots. Cover pot and choose Pressure Cook setting. Make sure pressure valve is in the close position. Choose 7 minutes. Cook until time is up. Press Cancel. Release pressure valve to let out the steam. The potatoes and carrot should be tender. Remove meat, onion, potatoes, and carrots.

If the remaining juice is too thin, make a mixture of flour and water. Choose the Sauté setting and add the flour and water mixture to the pan. Cook while stirring until the gravy boils and is thickened to desired consistency.

Serves 6