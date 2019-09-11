Donna's Tomato Basil Soup

It's the perfect summer first course soup.

2 tablespoons butter

1 large sweet onions, finely diced

1 cup finely chopped or shredded carrots

1 teaspoon minced garlic

2 cups fat-free chicken broth

1 can (28 ounces) peeled whole tomatoes or petite diced tomatoes*

1 tablespoon dried basil or ½ cup chopped fresh basil

1 cup half and half

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

2 tablespoons dry sherry

1 teaspoon sugar, to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

Sour cream and fresh basil leaf for garnish, optional

In a large soup pan, combine butter, onions and carrots.

Cook until onions are translucent and carrots are tender.

Add garlic and cook 1 minute. Add chicken broth and canned tomatoes with the juice. If using dried basil, add it to the pan. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and boil gently for 30 to 40 minutes. If using whole tomatoes, puree soup using an immersion blender. If using petite diced tomatoes, partially puree the soup to desired consistency.

Stir in half and half. Add fresh basil and white pepper. When ready to serve, add sherry wine.

Add a small amount of sugar to take away any bitter taste. Add salt and pepper to taste. If soup is too thick, add extra broth to desired consistency.

Top each bowl of soup with a dollop of sour cream and a basil leaf if desired.

Note: Fresh tomatoes can be substituted for the canned tomatoes, but they need to be peeled and seeded. The skin of the tomatoes would not puree well.



Calories: 148

Fat, gm.: 9

Protein, gm.: 4

Carbs, gm.: 14

Cholesterol, mg.: 25

Dietary Fiber, gm.: 3

Sodium, mg.: 441

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.