Donna's Sweet Potato with Streusel Topping

MADISON, Wis. -

This is so good it could almost be a dessert.

Make this ahead and freeze or refrigerate until ready to serve.

4 cups sweet potatoes, peeled and diced*

1/3 cup milk

2 large eggs

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon salt

Topping

1/3 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup flour

4 tablespoons butter, cut is small pieces

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

Butter a 9-inch pie pan or baking casserole dish. Peel sweet potatoes and cut into large cubes. Cook in boiling water until tender - about 20 minutes. Drain well. Return potatoes to the pan. Add milk, eggs, 1/4 cup brown sugar, vanilla and salt. Beat well with electric mixer. Spoon into baking pan.

For topping

Combine brown sugar, flour and cubes of butter in a small food processor. Process until well mixed. Add walnuts and process briefly just until walnuts are chopped. Sprinkle topping on top of the sweet potatoes. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate or freeze until ready to bake.

When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake thawed sweet potatoes for 30 minutes or until heated through and topping is lightly brown.

*A 29-ounce can of sweet potatoes may be substituted for the fresh sweet potatoes, but the fresh are really better.



Serves 8. Per serving:

Calories: 251

Fat, gm.: 12

Protein, gm.: 6

Carbs, gm.: 32

Cholesterol, mg.: 70

Dietary Fiber, gm.: 3

Sodium, mg: 225

