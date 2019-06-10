Donna's salmon with apricot brandy glaze

Submitted

Salmon is the easiest non-fail fish to cook and it is at the top of the list in a healthy Mediterranean diet. Try it with this sweet brandy glaze.

2 tablespoons butter

1-1/2 pounds salmon fillets

Salt and pepper, optional

Topping

1 cup apricot preserves (if using sugar free preserves add 1 T. brown sugar)

2 tablespoon soy sauce

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

4 tablespoons brandy

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Melt butter in a 7 x 11 inch baking pan or the size that fits the amount of fish you are baking.

Arrange fillets in butter coated baking pan. Sprinkle very lightly with salt and pepper if desired.

Combine all topping ingredients. Spoon evenly over each fillet.

Bake 20 – 30 minutes or until fillets are cooked through. (145 degrees) (Baking time varies with the thickness of the fish.)

Place under broiler and broil about 1 - 2 minutes to lightly brown.

Watch carefully to prevent burning.

Nutritional information per serving (4):

Calories: 280

Fat, gm.: 6

Protein, gm.: 35

Carbs, gm.: 20

Cholesterol, mg.: 90

Fiber, gm.: 4

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.