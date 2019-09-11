Lifestyle

Donna's Pasta,Tomato, Corn and Bean Salad

Colorful and tasty too! The secret is in the dressing.

  • 1-1/2 cups dry shell pasta
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes cut in half
  • 2 cups fresh or canned corn
  • 1/2 cup chopped green onions
  • 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1/2 cup fresh basil, chopped

Dressing

  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese
  • 3 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • Dash Tabasco sauce

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, rinse under cold water and drain again. Place in a large bowl. Add tomatoes, corn, onions, and basil. 

In a small bowl, combine dressing ingredients. Pour into bowl with the pasta. Stir to mix well. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. 
 

Calories: 215
Fat, gm.: 9
Protein, gm.: 7
Carbs, gm.: 28
Cholesterol, mg.: 2
Dietary Fiber, gm.: 4
Sodium, mg.: 318

Exchanges: 1 1/2 grain (starch); 1/2 lean meat; 1/2 vegetable; 0 fruit; 1 1/2 fat; 0 other carbohydrates.

 

