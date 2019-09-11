Donna's Pasta,Tomato, Corn and Bean Salad

Colorful and tasty too! The secret is in the dressing.

1-1/ 2 cups dry shell pasta

dry shell pasta 2 cups cherry tomatoes cut in half

cherry tomatoes cut in half 2 cups fresh or canned corn

fresh or canned corn 1/ 2 cup chopped green onions

chopped green onions 1 can ( 15 ounces ) black beans, drained and rinsed

) black beans, drained and rinsed 1/ 2 cup fresh basil, chopped

Dressing

1/ 3 cup olive oil

olive oil 1/ 3 cup grated parmesan cheese

grated parmesan cheese 3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon salt

Dash Tabasco sauce

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, rinse under cold water and drain again. Place in a large bowl. Add tomatoes, corn, onions, and basil.

In a small bowl, combine dressing ingredients. Pour into bowl with the pasta. Stir to mix well. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.



Calories: 215

Fat, gm.: 9

Protein, gm.: 7

Carbs, gm.: 28

Cholesterol, mg.: 2

Dietary Fiber, gm.: 4

Sodium, mg.: 318

Exchanges: 1 1/2 grain (starch); 1/2 lean meat; 1/2 vegetable; 0 fruit; 1 1/2 fat; 0 other carbohydrates.

