Donna's Oven Roasted Turkey Breast

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Thaw frozen turkey breast in the refrigerator for two days before preparation. For faster thawing, place bagged breast in a sink of cool water for several hours.

Remove breast from the bag and carefully rinse under cold water being careful not to contaminate kitchen counters or other surfaces.

Place breast, skin side up, in a large heavy oven safe skillet. Brush breast with melted butter. Sprinkle with seasoned salt such as Lawry's. Add about an inch of chicken broth or water in the bottom of the skillet.

Insert a meat thermometer into thickest part of the breast.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Place breast in the oven and bake until meat temperature reaches 130 degrees – about 1 to 1 ½ hours. Remove skillet from the oven and set aside.

Preheat oven to 475 to 500 degrees. (I recommend 475 degrees, but "Cook's" magazine recommended 500 degrees.) Place breast back in oven and bake until temperature reaches 160 to 165 degrees and breast is brown, about 15 to 30 minutes. Watch carefully to prevent burning.

Remove from oven and let rest at least 20 minutes before carving.

Hint: Place a pan of vegetables to roast at 425 degrees while turkey is resting. Vegetables will be done when turkey is ready to be carved.

Optional: Remove back bone from the breast

The reason for removing the backbone is to make the breast sit flat and stable in the roasting pan. This would encourage even browning. Free of the backbone, the breast rests securely on its flat underside and juices can collect directly beneath it with no risk of scorching. Also the bone and its attached meat can be used to make a broth for a gravy base.

Place turkey breast on counter skin side down. Using heavy kitchen shears, cut through ribs, following vertical line of fat where breast meets back, from tapered end of breast to wing joint. Using your hands, bend back away from breast to pop shoulder joints out of sockets. Using paring knife, cut through joints between bones to separate back from breast.

To make gravy

Place backbone with attached meat in a pan of water. Add chopped onions and celery. Add chicken bouillon or "Better Than Bouillon," if desired. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and gently boil for 1 to 2 hours. Strain mixture and discard the bones and vegetables. Thicken broth to desired consistency with a mixture of flour and water. Add extra bouillon if desired.



Editor's Note: Donna's oven-roasted turkey breast recipe is adapted from a "Cook's" magazine 2017 recipe.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.