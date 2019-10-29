Donna's Nicoise Salad from Provence

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Donna's recipe for nicoise salad Donna's recipe for nicoise salad

MADISON, Wis. - This is a French-inspired salad that means "as prepared in Nice." The beauty of the salad lies in its presentation, which includes a medley of color, flavor and texture.

Proportions are suggestions and can be varied according to preference and availability. The Nicoise salad is traditionally centered around tuna, but salmon or chicken could be used.

It is served with a light vignette dressing.

Salad:

1-1/2 pounds small red or white potatoes

1-1/2 pounds fresh green beans, end trimmed

16 ounces canned tuna in olive oil or grilled salmon

4 hard cooked eggs, quartered

1 can (15 ounces) black or white beans, drained and rinsed

1 can (14 ounces) artichoke hearts, drained

1 cup Nicoise or black olives

1 medium cucumber, peeled and cut in stick shape

8 small Heirloom or Roma tomato, quartered

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 cup capers

Dressing:

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon herbes de Provence or herbs of your choice

1/4 cup olive oil

1 teaspoon anchovy paste, optional

salt and pepper to taste

In a small saucepan, cook potatoes in salted boiling water until tender. Chill under cold, running water. Drain and set aside. In a medium saucepan, cook green beans in salted boiling water until tender-crisp. Chill under cold running water. Drain and set aside.

Using color as your guide, creatively arrange a portion of all ingredients on individual plates.

Combine dressing ingredients in a small food processor. Mix well. Drizzle desired amount of dressing over salad.

Serves 8. Per serving:

Calories: 440

Fat, gm.: 30

Protein, gm.: 30

Carbs, gm.: 35

Cholesterol, mg.: 100

Dietary Fiber, gm.: 7.9

