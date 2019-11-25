Donna's Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - These potatoes are wonderful.

Even when made days ahead of time, the potatoes taste like you just made them.

They are good to keep on hand in the refrigerator for a quick warming whenever you are in the mood for great mashed potatoes.(Do not freeze.)

The white pepper is an essential ingredient.

5 large russet potatoes (2 ½ pounds), peeled and quartered

1/2 cup fat free milk or milk of your choice

1/2 cup light or regular sour cream

3 ounces reduced fat or regular cream cheese

1/8 teaspoon white pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

In a large saucepan, boil potatoes in salted water until tender. Drain.

Add milk, sour cream, cream cheese, and white pepper to the potatoes in the saucepan. Using an electric mixer, beat until fluffy. (Do not use a food processor or the potatoes will turn to "glue.")

Add extra milk if needed for a smooth light consistency. They will thicken a little more after being refrigerated.

Add additional pepper and salt to taste. Transfer potatoes to a lightly buttered casserole dish. Cover and refrigerate.

On the day of serving, bring to room temperature and heat covered potatoes in 350 degree oven until hot - about 30 minutes. Time will depend on the size of the casserole dish. The potatoes can also be reheated in a microwave but stir occasionally for more even heating throughout the dish.

Serves 6. Per serving:

Calories: 160

Fat, gm.: 4

Protein, gm.: 6

Carbs, gm.: 28

Cholesterol, mg.: 20

Dietary Fiber, gm.: 2.3

