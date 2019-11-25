Donna's Green Bean Casserole

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Green Bean casserole made with canned soup and fried onions is an old traditional favorite.

Try this recipe if you would like to make it homemade. The sauce is SO good.

The mushroom sauce can be made ahead. Freeze or refrigerate until ready to bake.

Baked Fried Onions - optional

1 medium onion, diced

1 egg, lightly beaten

3/4 cup Panko bread crumbs

Salt to taste



Mushroom Sauce

1/2 tablespoon butter

4 ounces fresh mushroom, finely chopped

3 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup flour

1 cup fat-free chicken broth

1/2 cup skim milk, divided

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Dash white pepper

1 tablespoon dry sherry, optional

Salt and pepper to taste

Green Beans

3 cans (15 ounces each) cut green beans, drained

Baked Fried Onions optional- Preheat oven to 475 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Mix chopped onions with a beaten egg. Place Panko bread crumbs in a shallow bowl. Add onions and toss until well coated. Evenly spread onions on baking pan. Bake for 15 - 20 minutes or until golden brown and crisp. Toss them with a spatula every 5 minutes. Remove from oven and coarsely crumble them. Sprinkle with salt. Turn oven down to 350 degrees.

Mushroom Sauce

In a medium sized heavy saucepan, melt 1/2 tablespoon of butter. Add finely chopped mushrooms. (It works best to chop them in a small food processor.) Cook over medium heat stirring frequently until mushrooms are tender and most of the moisture has been absorbed. Place mushroom in a bowl and set aside. Add 3 tablespoon of butter to the pan. Melt the butter.

Add flour and stir constantly over medium heat until mixture is bubbly.

Add chicken broth and continue to stir constantly until mixture boils and thickens.

Add 1/4 cup milk, cheese, white pepper, sherry, and reserved mushrooms. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Beans

Place canned beans in a casserole dish. Add desired amount of sauce. This can be made ahead at this point. Add extra milk if sauce is too thick. Cover and refrigerated until ready to bake.

Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until heated through. Top with crumbled breaded onions or canned fried onions if desired. Place in oven and bake for an additional 5 to 10 minutes.

Serves 10. Per serving:

Calories: 150

Fat, gm.: 5

Protein, gm.: 5

Carbs, gm.: 23

Cholesterol, mg.: 30

Dietary Fiber, gm.: 3

