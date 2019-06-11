Donna's cod with parmesan dill topping

Submitted

This recipe makes baked fish a little more special. Combine Parmesan cheese, sour cream and dill weed for a topping. Bake it and the fish takes on a whole new personality.

2 tablespoons butter

1-1/2 pounds cod fillets or any mild white fish

Salt and pepper, optional

Topping

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons butter, melted

2 tablespoons low-fat mayonnaise

1/4 cup low fat sour cream

1/2 teaspoon dried dill weed

4 tablespoons fine bread crumbs

butter spray

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Melt butter in a 7 x 11 inch baking pan or the size pan that fits the amount of fish you are baking.

Arrange fillets in butter coated baking pan. Sprinkle very lightly with salt and pepper if desired.

In a small bowl, combine all topping ingredients except bread crumbs and butter spray. Stir to mix. Spoon mixture on top of each piece of fish.

Bake 20 – 30 minutes or until fillets are cooked through. (145 degrees)

(Baking time varies with the thickness of the fish.)

Sprinkle with bread crumbs and spray lightly with butter spray.

Place under broiler and broil about 1 - 2 minutes or until bread crumbs are golden brown. Watch carefully to prevent burning.

Nutritional Information per serving (4):

Calories: 315

Fat, gm.: 16

Protein, gm.: 36

Carbs, gm.: 6

Cholesterol, mg.: 100

Fiber, gm.: Trace

