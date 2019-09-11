Donna's Baked Ziti with Tomatoes and Spinach

Easy to put together and you can make it ahead of baking time.

2 cups uncooked penne pasta

3/4 pound ground Italian turkey sausage

1 medium onion, diced

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 can (28 ounces) canned petite diced tomatoes

Dash hot red sauce

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/4 cup red wine

4 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese or an Italian cheese blend

1 cup grated parmesan cheese, divided

4 ounces fresh spinach stems removed

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water. Drain well. Place in a large bowl.

In a medium skillet, cook turkey sausage until brown. Add onions and cook until translucent. Add garlic and cook 1 minute. Add diced tomatoes in their juice, hot sauce, Italian seasoning and the wine.

Simmer over medium/low heat until sauce slightly thickens. Pour the meat sauce into the bowl with the cooked pasta. Add the shredded cheese, 1/2 cup of the grated Parmesan cheese and the spinach. Stir to mix well.

Spoon into large 9-by-13-inch casserole dish. Sprinkle remaining parmesan cheese on top.

Cover and refrigerate until ready to bake.

When ready to bake preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cover with aluminum foil and bake until sauce bubbles and cheese is melted, about 30 to 40 minutes.



Calories: 323

Fat, gm.: 14

Protein, gm.: 24

Carbs, gm.: 24

Cholesterol, mg.: 57

Dietary Fiber, gm.: 4

Sodium, mg.: 802

Exchanges: 1 grain (starch); 1 1/2 lean meat; 1/2 vegetable; 1 fat.

