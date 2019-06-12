Donna's baked sea bass with walnut crumb crust
Add flavor and texture to your favorite white fish. It looks impressive but it is so easy.
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1-1/2 pounds sea bass fillets or any mild white fish
- Salt and pepper, optional
Topping
- 1/2 cup bread crumbs
- 1/2 cup walnuts
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted
- 2 tablespoons Dijon-style mustard
- 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Melt butter in a 7 x 11 inch baking pan or the size of the pan that fits the amount of fish you are baking.
Arrange fillets in butter coated baking pan. Sprinkle very lightly with salt and pepper if desired. In a food processor combine all topping ingredients. Blend until nuts are finely chopped. Gently press crumb mixture on top of the fillets.
Bake 20 – 30 minutes or until fillets are cooked through. (145 degrees) (Baking time varies with the thickness of the fish.)
Place under broiler and broil about 1 - 2 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Watch carefully to prevent burning.
Nutritional information per serving (4):
Calories: 310
Fat, gm.: 16
Protein, gm.: 36
Carbs, gm.: 6
Cholesterol, mg.: 100
Fiber, gm.: Trace
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest Lifestyle Headlines
- Broiled salmon with cherry sauce
- Dominican Republic tourism officials seek to calm traveler fears
- He has mowed lawns for free in all 50 states five times
- Postal Service issues George H.W. Bush 'Forever' stamp
- Producers of Netflix's 'Dogs' want to tell your pup's story
- SkyDeck ledge of Willis Tower cracks under visitors' feet