Donna's Apple Walnut Cinnamon Muffins

Donna Weihofen

MADISON, Wis. - I love these nutty muffins because they are moist with just a subtle cinnamon flavor.

Even if you are not a muffin fan, try these. So good!

2 cups flour

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup cold butter, cut in small cubes (no substitute)

1 large apple or 2 small apples, peeled, cored and chopped

1 cup chopped walnuts

2/3 cup fat-free milk or milk of your choice

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 large egg

Topping

1/4 cup of the reserved flour butter mixture

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2tablespoons brown sugar

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Butter or spray mini muffin pans or regular sized muffin pans.

Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, and cubes of cold butter in a food processor. Process until butter is incorporated into the dry ingredients. Place mixture in a large bowl. Remove 1/4 cup of the mixture and set aside.

Place pieces of cored peeled apple in the food processor and process until apples are chopped. Place apples in the bowl. Add walnuts to the bowl.

In a small bowl or jar, mix milk, vanilla and egg. Add to the bowl and mix gently with a spoon just until combined. Mixture will be lumpy. (If you overbeat, the muffins will be tough.) Spoon mixture into muffin pans, filling each about 2/3 full.

In a small bowl, combine the reserved flour butter mixture with 1 teaspoon cinnamon and 2 tablespoons brown sugar. Sprinkle the topping over each muffin.

Bake for 15-20 minutes. Do not over bake.



Makes 36 mini muffins. Per muffin:

Calories: 88

Fat, gm.: 5

Protein, gm.: 2

Carbs, gm.: 10

Cholesterol, mg.: 13

Dietary Fiber, gm.: 1

Sodium, mg.: 101

