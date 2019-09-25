Donna's Apple Oatmeal Salted Caramel Cookies

Donna Weihofen

MADISON, Wis. - The chopped apple makes this a tender cookie.

Combine it with salted caramel chips and it is really special.

1/ 2 cup butter flavored shortening

butter flavored shortening 3/ 4 cup sugar

sugar 2 medium eggs

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup flour

flour 1 large apple, finely chopped

1 cup rolled oats

rolled oats 1/ 2 cup salted caramel baking chips or chocolate chips

salted caramel baking chips or chocolate chips 1 cup chopped walnuts

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a baking sheet.

In a large bowl, combine shortening and butter. Beat well. Add eggs and beat well. Add cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, baking powder, and vanilla, Beat well. Add flour and mix until blended. Add apple and blend. Add oats, baking chips, and walnuts. Blend well.

Drop full teaspoons of batter on baking sheet.

Bake for 10-15 minutes just until lightly brown.

Remove from pan and cool on a rack. Store in plastic bags or tightly covered containers. These freeze well.



Makes 36 cookies. Per cookie:

Calories: 110

Fat, gm.: 6

Protein, gm.: 2

Carbs, gm.: 12

Cholesterol, mg.: 12

Dietary Fiber, gm.: 1

Sodium, mg.: 47

