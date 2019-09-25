Donna's Apple Butternut Squash Soup with Brandy
MADISON, Wis. - Choose a fresh butternut squash or even frozen pureed squash for this recipe.
Serve a small bowl of this soup as a first course. It has a touch of sweetness from the apples and maple syrup. The brandy is optional but it adds a more complex flavor.
- 1 tablespoon butter or margarine
- 1 medium sweet onion, chopped
- 6 cups fat-free chicken broth, divided
- 6 -8 cups of cubed fresh butternut squash*
- 2 large tart apples such as Granny Smith, peeled, cored, and diced
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup or brown sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon cumin
- 1/4 teaspoon hot curry powder
- 1 cup half & half
- 2 tablespoons brandy, optional
- Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
- Sour cream for garnish, optional
In a large cooking pot, melt butter and cook onions until translucent. Add 5 cups chicken broth, squash, and apples. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer until squash and apples are very tender. Remove from heat. Using a hand immersion blender, mix soup until smooth. Add maple syrup or brown sugar, cumin, curry powder and half & half. Stir and simmer for 5 – 10 minutes. If soup is too thick, add extra broth to desired consistency. Add brandy if desired. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.
Serve with a dollop of sour cream in each bowl if desired.
*Place a large butternut squash in the microwave for about 5 minutes to soften. This will make it easier and safer to cut into cubes. Peel with a potato peeler, remove seeds and then cut into cubes. Frozen pureed squash may be substituted for the fresh squash but not all grocery stores carry this product.
Calories: 120
Fat, gm.: 4
Protein, gm.: 2
Carbs, gm.: 18
Cholesterol, mg.: 12
Dietary Fiber, gm.: 2
Sodium, mg.: 276
