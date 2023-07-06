MADISON, Wis. -- Destination Madison introduced a new spin on exploring the area Thursday -- the "Madison By Bike" program.
"Madison By Bike" features four bike routes with check-in points and stops to encourage locals and visitors to explore Dane County.
The free program welcomes riders to discover the Capital City Trail, the Cannonball Loop, the Lakeshore Path and the Southwest Commuter Path in a new way by encouraging stopping and supporting local businesses along the way.
By using the digital passport program, participants can earn prizes and redeem exclusive discounts at local businesses. The trails have more than 30 stops ranging from restaurants to parks to retail stores.
Madison is one of five platinum-rated bike cities in the U.S., and Destination Madison hopes to encourage riders to take advantage of this with the program.
"We wanted to give our visitors an opportunity to experience why we are a platinum-rated bike city, and we thought it was really important this year to come out with this trail to show not only the amazing trails we have but also that you can easily get around Madison without a car," Destination Madison president and CEO Ellie Chin said.
Users can sign up by visiting visitmadison.com and providing their name, e-mail address and mobile phone number. A link is then sent to their phone, which opens the digital passport in a browser-based app. Users are directed to add the icon to their home screen for easy access.
