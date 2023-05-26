Austin (CNN) — “Come on and take a free ride” as we tour Austin’s neighborhoods in one of the coolest self-guided tours of the city. It won’t exactly transport you to the last day of school on May 28, 1976, but it will take you to parts of the city you wouldn’t otherwise see.

Richard “Linklater’s “Dazed and Confused” was released 30 years ago and became an instant stoner cult hit, especially among young (at the time) Gen X audiences. It’s a film about nothing and everything, engagingly hypnotic and quotably funny. It also launched the careers of Ben Affleck, Parker Posey and one University of Texas student who looked the most at ease traversing his local city, Matthew McConaughey.