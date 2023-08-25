MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Humane Society is wrapping up its Clear the Shelter promotion this weekend.
Clear The Shelter is a month-long promotion that reduced fees for one group of DCHS animals each week throughout the month of August.
If you've been thinking about adopting an animal recently, now is the perfect time.
On Saturday and Sunday, the adoption fees will be the lowest they've been all month.
Per DCHS' press release about the event, "adoption fees for dogs will be reduced by $75, critter fees will be reduced by 50%, and cat fees will be reduced to just $10 for adults and seniors and $75 for kittens. Animals in DCHS’s Lonely Hearts Club (LHC) will have special, further reduced fees to encourage adoption of these longer-stay animals. LHC dogs will have a flat fee of $100, and fees for LHC cats will be waived completely."
The Humane Society has already seen 210 pets adopted into new homes through the promotion. They hope the reduced fees encourage Dane County residents to come out and adopt.
"Right now we're at over 80 animals in the shelter," said DCHS Public Relations Coordinator Lisa Bernard. "So we would love to find homes for each and every one of them."
Adoption at the Dane County Humane Society is first come, first served. They encourage everyone attending to have at least two pets in mind when they arrive.
Their hours will be extended on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are planning to be closed Monday to give their staff time to reset after the big event.