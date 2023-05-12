Former US President Jimmy Carter's decision to switch diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing sent shockwaves through Taiwan when it was announced in late 1978. With grave existential concerns arising from fears of an imminent Communist invasion from mainland China, people protested on the streets to vent their anger at America's perceived betrayal. When a US delegation arrived in Taipei for negotiations shortly after, demonstrators threw eggs at the motorcade.

In this volatile environment, Taiwan found solace in an unlikely place: a 90-minute dance that, coincidentally, premiered on the day of Carter's announcement.