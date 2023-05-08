Cutting the cheese isn't often considered a good thing, but to Tony Hook, it's the culmination of two decades of hard work.

MINERAL POINT, Wis. -- Cutting the cheese isn't often considered a good thing, but to Tony Hook, it's the culmination of two decades of hard work.

On Monday, Hook, the co-owner of Hook's Cheese Company in Mineral Point, cut up a 40-pound block of the company's 20-year aged white cheddar as dozens of community members watched the process unfold.