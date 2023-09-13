Cruise ship carrying 206 people runs aground in Greenland

The Ocean Explorer ship has run aground, in Alpefjord, Greenland, with 206 passengers and crew members onboard.

 Danish Air Force/Arctic Command/Reuters

(CNN) — A cruise ship carrying 206 passengers and crew has run aground on a remote stretch of Greenland and could potentially be stuck for days waiting for the nearest ship to arrive to help.

The Ocean Explorer got into trouble on Monday in Alpefjord, a dramatic and rugged stretch of Northeast Greenland National Park, and has not been able to free itself, according to a statement from Denmark’s Joint Arctic Command (JAC).