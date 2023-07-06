(CNN) — After a parent spotted a cracked steel support pillar at the top of a North Carolina roller coaster last week, Carowinds amusement park said in a statement Thursday that its maintenance team is working with the damaged ride’s manufacturer.

The Charlotte-based amusement park and Bolliger and Mabillard Consulting Engineers Inc., the company that made the Fury 325 roller coaster, were working “in close coordination … to remove and replace the existing support column,” Carowinds said in a newly released statement.

