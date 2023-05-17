(CNN) — At a park in one of the world’s most polluted cities, a sleek filtration “tower” has been quietly purifying the surrounding air since last summer. Dubbed Verto, the 5.5-meter-tall (18-foot) device reduces levels of nitrogen dioxide and dangerous fine particles in New Delhi’s Sunder Nursery by filtering 600,000 cubic meters of air a day — which is equivalent to the volume of 273 hot air balloons.

Now, having collected data from their prototype, the architects behind the invention believe their project can be scaled up to clean big public spaces, neighborhoods and even entire cities.