(CNN) — Social media’s seemingly infinite stream of #expatlife content — from digital nomads in Estonia, new owners of old houses in Italy and retirees in Mexico — can sometimes paint the picture that everyone is ditching the United States for life in another country.

While it’s not quite a mass exodus, the number of Americans who live outside the US is not insignificant. About 9 million US citizens may live overseas, according to a 2020 State Department estimate. And about 15% of Americans polled by Gallup in 2022 said they wanted to leave the US permanently.