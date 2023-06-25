Bloody Marys have been a staple of brunch menus as long as there have been brunch menus. But a new wave of bars from New York to Hong Kong has been trying to diversify their cocktail lists by including savory drinks inspired by everything from Waldorf salad to roast chicken.

Is putting a Thai beef salad tipple on a bar menu just a way to be subversive and stand out from the pack? Or is there genuine interest in these kinds of drinks?