Rome (CNN) — Climate change activists turned the blue water of the Trevi Fountain in central Rome black with diluted charcoal on Sunday.

Around 10 activists from the climate group Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) entered the 18th century late-Baroque fountain holding a banner that said, “Let’s not pay for fossil campaigns considering what is happening in Emilia Romagna,” referring to the deadly flooding in northern Italy, which some experts have linked to the climate crisis.