Isla del Rey, Menorca (CNN) — On the tiny Menorcan island of Isla del Rey, Christina Quarles is sitting under a canopy of olive trees. While birds chirp loudly overhead and the sea splashes at the shore a few feet away, the Los Angeles-based artist talks of her new exhibition with Hauser & Wirth Menorca — the Balearics outpost of the Swiss art gallery that also has locations from London to New York and Hong Kong, which opened in 2021.

“It’s just such a beautiful, serene place,” said Quarles of the island location, where buildings dating back to 1711 and an endemic subspecies of lizards cohabit with an outdoor sculpture trail and a pretty planting scheme by Dutch garden designer Piet Oudolf. “Coming in on a boat is like a moment of meditation to prepare yourself to see art,” she added. “I feel like it slows down the process of looking.”