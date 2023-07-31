Chinese zoo denies its sun bears are people in costume

A standing sun bear

 Courtesy Hangzhou zoo

(CNN) — A zoo in eastern China has denied suggestions that some of its bears were people dressed in costume after videos of a Malayan sun bear standing on its hind legs – and looking uncannily human – went viral, fueling rumors and conspiracy theories on Chinese social media.

In a statement written from the perspective of a sun bear named “Angela,” officials from Hangzhou zoo said people “didn’t understand” the species.