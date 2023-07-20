Tourists flocked to China’s scenic Flaming Mountains this week to experience searing high temperatures amid punishing heat waves that have scorched much of the Northern Hemisphere.

Armed with broad-brimmed hats and umbrellas for added protection, tourists took selfies by a 12-meter (6.5 feet_-tall thermometer that displayed a real-time surface temperature of 80 Celsius (176 Fahrenheit), Chinese state television showed on Wednesday.