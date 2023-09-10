Hong Kong (CNN) — China’s legislature has proposed changes to a law that if approved would allow authorities to fine and detain people who wear clothes that “hurt the nation’s feelings,” sparking new concerns over freedom of expression in the country.

The National People’s Congress’ Standing Committee, which unveiled the proposal on its website earlier this month, is seeking to ban garments and symbols considered “detrimental to the spirit of the Chinese nation” – phrasing often used to denote patriotism, or lack of.

CNN’s Nectar Gan contributed reporting.