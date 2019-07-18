Donna's chicken, grape, apple walnut pasta salad

This is a wonderful "non-mayo" chicken salad.

The simple, sweet, wine vinegar dressing makes it special.



16 ounces cooked skinless chicken breast, diced

1 cup green grapes cut in half

1 cup red grapes cut in half

1/2 cup green onions, diced

1 large red apple, diced

2 cups cooked pasta, your choice of shape

1/2 cup walnuts, chopped*



Dressing

2 teaspoons dry mustard powder

1/4 cup Splenda or sugar

1/4 cup white wine vinegar

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Dash salt

In a large bowl, combine chicken, grapes, onions, apple and pasta. Set walnut aside.

Combine all dressing ingredients using an immersion blender or small food processor.

Pour desired amount of dressing in the bowl with the chicken and pasta. Stir to mix well. Store in the refrigerator until ready to serve. Serve on a bed of lettuce on individual plates. Top with chopped walnuts.

Optional: Caramelize the walnuts in a small heavy skillet with 2 tablespoons of sugar. Stir constantly over medium heat until sugar has melted and caramelized and walnuts are lightly brown. Turn onto parchment paper to cool.

Nutritional information per serving (6):

Calories: 420

Fat, gm.: 26g

Protein, gm.: 22g

Carbs, gm.: 25g

Cholesterol, mg.: 46mg

Dietary Fiber, gm.: 2mg

Donna's summer pasta salads

