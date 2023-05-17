(CNN) — Cannes, the most glamorous film festival on the calendar, returns once again for its 76th edition. Over the next 11 days, the Promenade de la Croisette will screen buzzy premieres from Hollywood’s most notable directors — from Martin Scorscese to Wes Anderson — and will welcome A-list celebrities onto one of the industry’s most-watched red carpets.

This year, a number of actors are making their Cannes debut — and may be looking to make a bold sartorial entrance. Blackpink’s Jennie Kim is set to appear on the carpet for the first time, promoting her first ever acting stint in the new Sam Levinson series “The Idol,” premiering at the festival next week. Rising star Rachel Sennott — the breakout talent of independent movie “Shiva Baby” (2020) and A24’s dark comedy “Bodies Bodies Bodies” (2022) — is another anticipated newcomer.