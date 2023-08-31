Canada warns LGBTQ residents of the risks of traveling to the US due to some state laws

The Transgender Pride, left, Pride, center, and Canada 150 Pride flags fly following a flag-raising ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, on June 14, 2017.

 Chris Wattie/Reuters

(CNN) — The Canadian government is warning its LGBTQ citizens of risks they could face when traveling to the US, citing new laws in several states.

“Some states have enacted laws and policies that may affect 2SLGBTQI+ persons. Check relevant state and local laws,” reads the updated advisory posted on Tuesday.