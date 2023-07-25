(CNN) — If you’re a veteran backpacker or long-time RV nomad, read no further. This article is for camping rookies, those who have never slept beneath the stars or haven’t pitched a tent since their youth but are seriously thinking about overnighting in the wilderness.

You certainly won’t be alone. According to the 2023 North American Camping & Outdoor Hospitality Report compiled by Kampgrounds of America (KOA), camping in all of its forms now accounts for around one-third of all leisure trips in the U.S. and Canada.