Air traffic control in the United States is understaffed by about 3,000 positions, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CNN on Friday, as hiring to fill some of that gap opened.

The Federal Aviation Administration ATC workforce currently numbers about 11,500 controllers, but "the optimal number is closer to about 14,500," the secretary said on CNN News Central. The numbers are similar to the agency's assessment this spring that about one in five controller positions nationwide are vacant.