British Vogue announces successor to Edward Enninful

(CNN) — British Vogue announced Monday that Chioma Nnadi will replace Edward Enninful as the head of the magazine.

Nnadi — described as a “Vogue veteran” by Condé Nast, the publishing house that owns Vogue — will be the first Black woman to edit the historic fashion title. She will hold the title head of editorial content, rather than inherit Enninful’s current title of editor-in-chief (in keeping with many other international editions of Vogue, where top editors of the magazine in France, Italy, India and Japan, have the same designation).