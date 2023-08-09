(CNN) — A translator whose work was used by the British Museum without her permission won a victory this week after reaching a settlement with the institution, following two months of negotiations and online campaigning – with a little help from the fans of K-pop superstars BTS.

The museum came under fire in June after reports emerged that it had used writer Yilin Wang’s translations of 19th century poems by the feminist and revolutionary Qiu Jin for its exhibition “China’s hidden century.”