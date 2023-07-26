British Airways serves KFC on international flight after apparent catering issue

Crew staffing a British Airways itinerary over the weekend from the Turks and Caicos Islands to London Heathrow were faced with a food shortage when the airline wasn’t able to offer its regular meal service because of “unforeseen circumstances.”

 Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty Images/FILE

(CNN) — It’s rare for travelers to hanker for airline food – until it’s in short supply on a 12-hour journey.

CNN’s David Williams contributed to this report.