(CNN) — Three-time Grammy award-winning artist Dua Lipa has co-designed a new collection for Versace, titled “La Vacanza,” or “the holiday.”

Lipa and Donatella Versace, the label’s creative director since 1997, began working together in 2018 after the pop sensation wore a daring leotard and denim jacket combination for her first ever Brit Award performance. The rest, the pair said during a press conference on Tuesday ahead of the show, was history.