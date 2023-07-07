Blue body paint and beaded jeans: The top moments from Paris Haute Couture Week

Paris (CNN) — In the week leading up to the fall-winter haute couture shows in Paris, there was national unrest over a police killing of 17-year-old teenager Nahel Merzouk in a suburb of the city. People were protesting and getting arrested, stores were being looted and fires being started — how would the fashion industry respond?

Haute couture is the most elite level of fashion. The bespoke garments are handcrafted by highly skilled artisans in the finest fabrics for the 1%. It denotes style, class, money and most importantly, access. It’s one of the most visual markers of privilege and exclusivity in the world.