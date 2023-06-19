Bhutan reducing its daily tourist tax for visitors who stay longer

Tourists walk in the Phobjikha Valley in Wangdue Phodrang province in Bhutan. Bhutan will lower the nightly fees it charges tourists who stay more than four days in an attempt to boost visitor numbers.

 Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images

Bhutan will lower the nightly fees it charges tourists who stay more than four days in an attempt to boost visitor numbers that are still a fraction of the level before the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the scenic Himalayan kingdom reopened its borders for tourists in September last year after more than two years of pandemic closure, it raised its “Sustainable Development Fee” to $200 per visitor per night from the $65 it had charged for about three decades.