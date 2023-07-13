Beachgoers beware, this controversial piece of swimwear is back in style

(CNN) — After decades of banishment from mainstream wardrobes, one of fashion’s most divisive garments — the men’s swimming brief — is making a tentative return across the globe.

Some would argue the garment has never gone away. Beaches and pools in Europe (in France in particular) has long been a safe space for fans of the Speedo style, ditto Brazil. Racing briefs are also de rigeur for swimmers, water polo players and divers, and widely embraced by the gay community.