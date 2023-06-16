In keeping with his works suddenly appearing in public spaces, the UK street artist Banksy announced just after midnight on Thursday that his first official exhibition in 14 years will open this weekend in Glasgow, Scotland. The show at the Gallery of Modern Art (Goma) is titled “Cut & Run: 25 Years Card Labour” and will span the artist’s career, beginning with his earliest works made in the late 1980s to recent pieces made this year.

“Cut & Run” will focus on the stencils the artist uses to create his works, which are often spray painted on walls around the world, including on damaged buildings in Ukraine, a car park in Los Angeles, the exterior of an old prison and the interior of a London tube train. The exhibition will also feature the Union Flag stab vest that Banksy made for the pop star Stormzy, and paintings such as the 2017 piece “Basquiat being stop and searched,” a version of which was painted on the walls outside a Jean-Michel Basquiat exhibition at London’s Barbican Gallery in 2017.