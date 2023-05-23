‘Bama Rush’ takes us into the world of Southern sorority fashion and hierarchies

(CNN) — Our nationwide fascination with #BamaRush all started with OOTDs.

That’s Outfits of the Day, for the uninitiated. Every day of sorority recruitment at the University of Alabama in 2021, collegiate women showed off their Grey Goose sneakers, fluttery shorts from the Pants Store and Kendra Scott pendants. There were chunky wedges and flouncy dresses and Lululemon shorts to “run home” in; there were the funny mishaps and heartbreaking rejections. And we the audience were there for all of it, until the Southern sorority hopefuls became sisters (though some never made it to Bid Day).

“Bama Rush” premieres May 23 on Max, formerly HBO Max.