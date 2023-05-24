Back in the spotlight, Fan Bingbing celebrates Asian designers at Cannes

(CNN) — Rarely seen outside China since a tax controversy threatened to derail her career, actor Fan Bingbing continued her recent return to the limelight with a succession of high-profile appearances at this month’s Cannes Film Festival.

The “X-Men” star was pictured at several red-carpet events and galas happening alongside the 12-day festival, which concludes Saturday. And while Fan has long represented major Western labels like Louis Vuitton, she instead used the spotlight to showcase lesser-known — and in many cases, Asian — designers, wearing outfits by South Korean, Filipino and Vietnamese brands, among others.

CNN’s Mengchen Zhang contributed to this report.