"It's good to see that Kia and Hyundai are taking steps to try to rectify the problem," City Attorney Michael Haas said.
Haas told News 3 Now the recent settlement won't impact the city's current claims due to the differences between the two lawsuits. The case that was settled will impact individual consumers, while the city's case is for the municipality.
"Their claims have to do with the loss of their vehicle, maybe insurance costs, maybe personal property has been stolen," Haas explained. "The city's lawsuit is really about costs that the city has incurred in response to some vehicle thefts. Our police department and first responders have had to respond to incidents that just would not have occurred if the vehicle mobilizer would have been installed in the first place."
Haas said that federal suit could eventually mean good things for consumers. He says to be on the lookout for the possibility of an online portal where vehicle owners can file claims to receive compensation.
The city has previously cited a 270% increase in the number of stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles police have responded to in the last year. That led Madison police to ramp up car theft investigation efforts and distribute free wheel locks last summer as a way to try to reduce the number of thefts.
The city is not alone in its move to sue the automakers, claiming they failed to offer adequate anti-theft protection. Milwaukee considered a similar suit, and other cities like Cleveland have already filed cases against the automaker.
